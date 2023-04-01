Langhe Nebbiolo 2020
Fruktig og floral duft med jordbær, nøtter og lakris. Noe sopp. Sødmefull mørk frukt på smak med god syre og lange faste tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|1724501
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Olek Bondonio
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|367,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Langhe
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Nebbiolo Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%