Langhe Nebbiolo 2020

87

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

4. januar 2022

Fruktig og floral duft med jordbær, nøtter og lakris. Noe sopp. Sødmefull mørk frukt på smak med god syre og lange faste tanniner.

Lam Sopp
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2026 Varenummer: 1724501
Produsent: Az. Agr. Olek Bondonio Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 367,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Langhe Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Nebbiolo Wines AS Alkohol: 14,50%

