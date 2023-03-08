Dagens Næringsliv

Le Bertarole Amarone della Valpolicella Podere Le Mergonole 2013

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. oktober 2018

Dufter av søtt krydder, tre og lær. Saftig og rik sødmefull krydret frukt på smak med lange og tørre faste tanniner. Frisk og tørr finish.

And Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2023 Varenummer: 10479401
Produsent: Le Bertarole Az. Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 440,20 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,1 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 50%, Corvinone 20%, Croatina 5%, Rondinella 20% og Dindarella 5% Syre: 6,4 g/l
Importør: Vinio AS Alkohol: 15,00%