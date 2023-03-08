Le Bertarole Amarone della Valpolicella Podere Le Mergonole 2013
Dufter av søtt krydder, tre og lær. Saftig og rik sødmefull krydret frukt på smak med lange og tørre faste tanniner. Frisk og tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|10479401
|Produsent:
|Le Bertarole Az. Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|440,20 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4,1 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 50%, Corvinone 20%, Croatina 5%, Rondinella 20% og Dindarella 5%
|Syre:
|6,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinio AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%