Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Le Bertarole Valpolicella Classico Le Filagne 2017

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. oktober 2018

Dufter av søte bær og moreller. Saftig og fersk bløt frukt med lange og tørre tanniner. Stram finish.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 10479001
Produsent: Le Bertarole Az. Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 169,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,80 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Corvinone 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,50 g/l
Importør: Vinio AS Alkohol: 12,00%