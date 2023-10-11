Le Bertarole Valpolicella Classico Le Filagne 2017
Dufter av søte bær og moreller. Saftig og fersk bløt frukt med lange og tørre tanniner. Stram finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|10479001
|Produsent:
|Le Bertarole Az. Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|169,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4,80 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Corvinone 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,50 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinio AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%