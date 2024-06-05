Dagens Næringsliv

Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2016

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. februar 2019

Floral duft med hint av rips. Saftig og lett delikat frukt med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.

Svin Okse Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 2154101
Produsent: Le Piane Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 206,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 1,50 g/l
Råstoff: Croatina 40%, Nebbiolo 40%, Uva Rara 15% og Vespolina 5% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

