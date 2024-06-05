Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2016
Floral duft med hint av rips. Saftig og lett delikat frukt med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|2154101
|Produsent:
|Le Piane
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|206,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|1,50 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Croatina 40%, Nebbiolo 40%, Uva Rara 15% og Vespolina 5%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%