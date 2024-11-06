Leitz Berg Schlossberg Riesling GG 2021
Floral duft med hint av hyll og roser. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og begynnende moden utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|18726401
|Produsent:
|Weing. Leitz
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rheingau
|Pris:
|639,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rüdesheim
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|6,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%