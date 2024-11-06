Dagens Næringsliv

Leitz Berg Schlossberg Riesling GG 2021

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. oktober 2024

Floral duft med hint av hyll og roser. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og begynnende moden utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Sushi Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2032 Varenummer: 18726401
Produsent: Weing. Leitz Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rheingau Pris: 639,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Rüdesheim Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 6,7 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%