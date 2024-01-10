Les Champs de l'Abbaye Mercurey Blanc La Brigadiere 2021
Dufter av toast og tre med hint av flint. Bløt og mineralsk noe trepreget frukt på smak med en frisk syre. Lett tørr moden utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|16675101
|Produsent:
|Les Champs De l'abbaye
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|487,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Mercurey
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%