Les Champs de l'Abbaye Mercurey Blanc La Brigadiere 2021

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. desember 2023

Dufter av toast og tre med hint av flint. Bløt og mineralsk noe trepreget frukt på smak med en frisk syre. Lett tørr moden utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 16675101
Produsent: Les Champs De l'abbaye Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 487,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Mercurey Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%