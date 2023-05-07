Dagens Næringsliv

Littorai Les Larmes Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2019

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. desember 2020

360 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av bringebær og vanilje. Saftig og bløt delikat sødmefull frukt med lange og lett tørre tanniner.

And Svin Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2026 Varenummer: 12321701
Produsent: Ted Lemon Wines Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: California Pris: 598,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Anderson Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 12,00%