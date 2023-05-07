Littorai Les Larmes Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2019
360 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av bringebær og vanilje. Saftig og bløt delikat sødmefull frukt med lange og lett tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|12321701
|Produsent:
|Ted Lemon Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|598,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Anderson Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%