Madeira Vinhos Velhas Branco 2017
Reduktiv duft med hint av tre og toast samt gule epler. Moden og delikat steinete og mineralsk frukt med en flott konsentrasjon. Tørr og lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|11445701
|Produsent:
|Antonio Jose Madeira
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Beiras
|Pris:
|329,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30%
|Syre:
|6,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%