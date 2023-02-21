Dagens Næringsliv

Madeira Vinhos Velhas Branco 2017

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. desember 2019

Reduktiv duft med hint av tre og toast samt gule epler. Moden og delikat steinete og mineralsk frukt med en flott konsentrasjon. Tørr og lang utgang.

Ost Fisk Spekemat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 11445701
Produsent: Antonio Jose Madeira Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Beiras Pris: 329,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

