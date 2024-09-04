Marchand Corton Perrières Grand Cru 2019
Dufter av søte røde bær, plomme, vanilje, anis og tre. Rik og sødmefull på smak med balansert syre. Fast grep ut i en fatpreget ettersmak med god lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|17994801
|Produsent:
|Jean-Philippe Marchand
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|2670,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Corton
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Palmer Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%