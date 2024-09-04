Dagens Næringsliv

Marchand Corton Perrières Grand Cru 2019

89

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

21. august 2024

Dufter av søte røde bær, plomme, vanilje, anis og tre. Rik og sødmefull på smak med balansert syre. Fast grep ut i en fatpreget ettersmak med god lengde.

And Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2030 Varenummer: 17994801
Produsent: Jean-Philippe Marchand Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 2670,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Corton Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,1 g/l
Importør: Palmer Wine AS Alkohol: 13,00%