Marques de Grinon Clasico 2020

77

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

24. august 2023

Dufter av søte plommer, kryddertoner og tobakk. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med moderat konsentrasjon faste tanniner.

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 12689601
Produsent: The Haciendas Company Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 114,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Exciting Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%

