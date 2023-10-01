Marques de Grinon Clasico 2020
Dufter av søte plommer, kryddertoner og tobakk. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med moderat konsentrasjon faste tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|12689601
|Produsent:
|The Haciendas Company
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|114,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Exciting Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%