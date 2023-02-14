Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation White Blend 2020
Floral duft av flint, roser og gule frukter. Bløt og delikat sødmefull frukt med en lang og floral delikat frukt på smak. Lett alkohol.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|11016801
|Produsent:
|Martha Stoumen
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|329,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Colombard 28%, Marsanne 17%, Muscat Blanc 15% og Roussanne 40%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|11,00%