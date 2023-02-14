Dagens Næringsliv

Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation White Blend 2020

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. november 2021

Floral duft av flint, roser og gule frukter. Bløt og delikat sødmefull frukt med en lang og floral delikat frukt på smak. Lett alkohol.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2023 Varenummer: 11016801
Produsent: Martha Stoumen Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: California Pris: 329,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Colombard 28%, Marsanne 17%, Muscat Blanc 15% og Roussanne 40% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 11,00%

