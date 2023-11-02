Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl. 2018
Dufter av modne søte plommer og tre samt tørket frukt. Sødmefull og søtlig frukt med en moden og rik frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|1758202
|Produsent:
|Masi Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|329,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Recioto della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|81,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%