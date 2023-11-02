Dagens Næringsliv

Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl. 2018

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. februar 2023

Dufter av modne søte plommer og tre samt tørket frukt. Sødmefull og søtlig frukt med en moden og rik frukt.

Ost Dessert Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 1758202
Produsent: Masi Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 329,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Recioto della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 81,8 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%

