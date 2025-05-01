Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl. 2019
Mørke plommer, kirsebær, tre, tørket frukt og mørk sjokolade på duft. Søt og konsentrert frukt på smak med frisk syre og rik og krydret ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|1758202
|Produsent:
|Masi Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|339,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Recioto della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|81,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%