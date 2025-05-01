Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl. 2019

87

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. desember 2023

Mørke plommer, kirsebær, tre, tørket frukt og mørk sjokolade på duft. Søt og konsentrert frukt på smak med frisk syre og rik og krydret ettersmak.

Ost Dessert Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 1758202
Produsent: Masi Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 339,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Recioto della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 81,8 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl.

82
Rødvin
Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl. 2018
Masi Agr.
Italia
2018
375 ml
329,90 kr
Italia
Masi Angelorum Recioto Valpolicella Cl.
88
Rødvin
Angelorum Recioto 2016
Masi Agr.
Italia
2016
375 ml
308,90 kr
Italia
Angelorum Recioto