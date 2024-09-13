Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico 2022
Dufter av søte plommer, tre og nøtter. Bløt, sødmefull og krydret frukt på smak med lette tanniner på vei ut.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|233701
|Produsent:
|Masi Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|199,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%