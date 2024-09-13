Dagens Næringsliv

Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico 2022

80

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. desember 2023

Dufter av søte plommer, tre og nøtter. Bløt, sødmefull og krydret frukt på smak med lette tanniner på vei ut.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 233701
Produsent: Masi Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 199,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

