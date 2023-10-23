Massimago Conte Gastone Amarone 2018
Dufter av søte bær og tørket frukt samt julekrydder. Bløt og søtlig fersk frukt med en lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|14909601
|Produsent:
|Massimago
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|499,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4,2 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 65%, Corvinone 25% og Rondinella 10%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Ferment AS
|Alkohol:
|16,00%