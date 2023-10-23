Dagens Næringsliv

Massimago Conte Gastone Amarone 2018

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. desember 2022

Dufter av søte bær og tørket frukt samt julekrydder. Bløt og søtlig fersk frukt med en lett tørr finish.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2027 Varenummer: 14909601
Produsent: Massimago Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 499,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,2 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 65%, Corvinone 25% og Rondinella 10% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Ferment AS Alkohol: 16,00%