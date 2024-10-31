Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco 2022
Moden frukt på duft i retning eple og fersken. Bløt og sødmefull stenfrukt på smak med en floral og myk avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|12799801
|Produsent:
|Mastroberardino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Campania
|Pris:
|204,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Falanghina 25%, Fiano 25%, Greco 25% og Coda di Volpe Bianco 25%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Palmer Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%