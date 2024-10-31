Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco 2022

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

19. juni 2024

Moden frukt på duft i retning eple og fersken. Bløt og sødmefull stenfrukt på smak med en floral og myk avslutning.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 12799801
Produsent: Mastroberardino Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Campania Pris: 204,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Falanghina 25%, Fiano 25%, Greco 25% og Coda di Volpe Bianco 25% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Palmer Wine AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco

83
Hvitvin
Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco 2021
Mastroberardino
Italia
2021
750 ml
204,90 kr
Italia
Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco
82
Hvitvin
Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco 2019
Mastroberardino
Italia
2019
750 ml
169,90 kr
Italia
Mastroberardino Mastro Campania Bianco