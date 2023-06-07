Dagens Næringsliv

Monteraponi Chianti Classico Riserva Il Campitello 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. august 2022

Dufter av søte bær og moreller. Saftig og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med lange og lett tørre tanniner. Bitter finish.

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2033 Varenummer: 14645501
Produsent: Az. Agr. Monteraponi Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 649,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chianti Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Canaiolo 5%, Sangiovese 90% og Colorino 5% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%