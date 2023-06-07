Monteraponi Chianti Classico Riserva Il Campitello 2019
Dufter av søte bær og moreller. Saftig og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med lange og lett tørre tanniner. Bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2033
|Varenummer:
|14645501
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Monteraponi
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|649,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Canaiolo 5%, Sangiovese 90% og Colorino 5%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%