
Monterosso Volcano Bianco 2018

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2020

Floral duft med hint av grønne epler og flint. Mineralsk og uhyre delikat fersk frukt på smak med en spenstig syre og en lang tørr utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 11638201
Produsent: Az. Agr. Monterosso Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 359,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Terre Siciliane Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carricante 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Monterosso Volcano Bianco