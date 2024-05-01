Monterosso Volcano Bianco 2018
Floral duft med hint av grønne epler og flint. Mineralsk og uhyre delikat fersk frukt på smak med en spenstig syre og en lang tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|11638201
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Monterosso
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|359,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Terre Siciliane
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carricante 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%