Montresor Amarone della Valpolicella 2015

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. oktober 2020

Dufter av søt tørket frukt. Bløt og saftig frukt på smak med lange faste tanniner. Bitter finish.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2024 Varenummer: 5192605
Produsent: Giacomo Montresor Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 869,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Volum: 1500 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 60%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 30% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Vinetum AS Alkohol: 15,00%