Montresor Amarone della Valpolicella 2015
Dufter av søt tørket frukt. Bløt og saftig frukt på smak med lange faste tanniner. Bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|5192605
|Produsent:
|Giacomo Montresor
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|869,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella
|Volum:
|1500 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 60%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 30%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinetum AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%