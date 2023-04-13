Dagens Næringsliv

Mother Rock Force Celeste Chenin Bl 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. februar 2021

Dufter av modne epler og søt steinfrukt. Bløt og søtlig kremet frukt på smak med en frisk og lett utgang.

Ost Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 3694501
Produsent: Mother Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 194,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

