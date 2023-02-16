Mother Rock Force Celeste Methode Ancestrale 2021
Dufter av silo med hint av volatile syrer. Fersk og emmen bløt frukt på smak med en beskjeden friskhet. Tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|15034201
|Produsent:
|Mother Rock - Platteklip
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|221,30 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 4% og Viura 96%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|10,50%