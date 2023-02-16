Dagens Næringsliv

Mother Rock Force Celeste Methode Ancestrale 2021

79

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. januar 2023

Dufter av silo med hint av volatile syrer. Fersk og emmen bløt frukt på smak med en beskjeden friskhet. Tørr utgang.

Apéritif Spekemat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2023 Varenummer: 15034201
Produsent: Mother Rock - Platteklip Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 221,30 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 4% og Viura 96% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 10,50%