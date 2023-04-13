Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2017
Dufter av toast og brunet smør: Frisk syre på smak med en lett tørr og bløt moden frukt. Fast finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|3694501
|Produsent:
|Mother Rock Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|174,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|0,70 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%