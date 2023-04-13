Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2017

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. februar 2018

Dufter av toast og brunet smør: Frisk syre på smak med en lett tørr og bløt moden frukt. Fast finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2019 Varenummer: 3694501
Produsent: Mother Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 174,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 0,70 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc

86
Hvitvin
Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2018
Mother Rock Wines
Sør-Afrika
2018
750 ml
179,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc
86
Hvitvin
Mother Rock Force Celeste Chenin Bl 2019
Mother Rock Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
750 ml
194,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Mother Rock Force Celeste Chenin Bl
83
Hvitvin
Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2015
Mother Rock Wines
Sør-Afrika
2015
750 ml
179,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Force Majeure Chenin Blanc
84
Hvitvin
Mother Rock Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2015
Mother Rock Wines
Sør-Afrika
2015
750 ml
179,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Mother Rock Force Majeure Chenin Blanc