Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2018

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. februar 2019

Aromatisk duft med hint av urter. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en tydelig syre og en lett emmen finish.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2020 Varenummer: 3694501
Produsent: Mother Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 179,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

