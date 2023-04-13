Mother Rock Wines Force Majeure Chenin Blanc 2018
Aromatisk duft med hint av urter. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en tydelig syre og en lett emmen finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|3694501
|Produsent:
|Mother Rock Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|179,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%