Mullineux Schist Chenin Blanc 2020
Dufter av flint og voks. Frisk syre og en mineralsk flintaktig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en steinete utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|15762501
|Produsent:
|Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|629,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Winning Brands AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%