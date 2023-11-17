Dagens Næringsliv

Mullineux Schist Chenin Blanc 2020

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. august 2023

Dufter av flint og voks. Frisk syre og en mineralsk flintaktig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en steinete utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 15762501
Produsent: Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 629,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Winning Brands AS Alkohol: 13,50%