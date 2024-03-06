Nanclares Soverribas 2018
Reduktiv duft med hint av epler, kart og flint. Bløt og fersk steinete fersk frukt med en noe innsluttet frukt. Trenger mer tid.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|11071801
|Produsent:
|Alberto Nanclares Ocio
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Pris:
|319,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albariño 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%