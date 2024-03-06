Dagens Næringsliv

Nanclares Soverribas 2018

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. juni 2020

Reduktiv duft med hint av epler, kart og flint. Bløt og fersk steinete fersk frukt med en noe innsluttet frukt. Trenger mer tid.

Skalldyr Sushi Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2023 Varenummer: 11071801
Produsent: Alberto Nanclares Ocio Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Rias Baixas Pris: 319,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albariño 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%