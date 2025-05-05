Dagens Næringsliv

Olivier Morin Bourgogne Aligoté 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

5. mai 2025

Fersk og frisk aromatisk med preg av epler, lime og hvit fersken. Saftig i anslaget med pen frukt og fin nerve. Delikat og syrefrisk avslutning med et hint av salt.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2029 Varenummer: 17107701
Produsent: Olivier Morin Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 307,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Bourgogne Aligoté Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Aligoté 100% Syre: 6,9 g/l
Importør: Interlope AS Alkohol: 12,00%