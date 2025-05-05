Olivier Morin Bourgogne Aligoté 2022
Fersk og frisk aromatisk med preg av epler, lime og hvit fersken. Saftig i anslaget med pen frukt og fin nerve. Delikat og syrefrisk avslutning med et hint av salt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|17107701
|Produsent:
|Olivier Morin
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|307,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bourgogne Aligoté
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Aligoté 100%
|Syre:
|6,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Interlope AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%