Olivier Rivière La Bastid Rioja Blanco 2020
Dufter av tre og voks med hint av noe tropisk frukt. Bløt og noe trepreget frukt på smak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|10800101
|Produsent:
|Olivier Rivière
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha Blanca 2%, Malvasia 3% og Viura 95%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Ferment AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%