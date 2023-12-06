Dagens Næringsliv

Olivier Rivière La Bastid Rioja Blanco 2020

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2023

Dufter av tre og voks med hint av noe tropisk frukt. Bløt og noe trepreget frukt på smak.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 10800101
Produsent: Olivier Rivière Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha Blanca 2%, Malvasia 3% og Viura 95% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Ferment AS Alkohol: 13,00%

