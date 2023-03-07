Dagens Næringsliv

Pascal Clément Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

15. oktober 2021

Ferske grønne epler, tre og våt flint på duft. Fersk, mineralsk og frisk delikat lett steinete frukt på smak med lette tørrstoffer i finish. Frisk syre.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2027 Varenummer: 11212301
Produsent: Pascal Clément Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 379,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Bourgogne Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 4,3 g/l
Importør: Winemoods AS Alkohol: 12,50%

