Pascal Clément Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020
Ferske grønne epler, tre og våt flint på duft. Fersk, mineralsk og frisk delikat lett steinete frukt på smak med lette tørrstoffer i finish. Frisk syre.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|11212301
|Produsent:
|Pascal Clément
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|379,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bourgogne
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|4,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Winemoods AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%