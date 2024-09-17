Dagens Næringsliv

Philippe Lancelot Chouilly Grand Cru Le Fond du Bâteau Extra Brut 2015

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av modne røde epler og brioche. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr finish.

Apéritif Spekemat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2028 Varenummer: 13637501
Produsent: Philippe Lancelot Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Champagne Pris: 550,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Côte des Blancs Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Remuage by Moestue AS Alkohol: 12,50%