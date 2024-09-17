Philippe Lancelot Chouilly Grand Cru Le Fond du Bâteau Extra Brut 2015
Dufter av modne røde epler og brioche. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|13637501
|Produsent:
|Philippe Lancelot
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Champagne
|Pris:
|550,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Côte des Blancs
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Remuage by Moestue AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%