Philippe Lancelot Cramant Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2015

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av modne epler med rødt skall samt toffee. Rik og fyldig frukt med en balansert syre. Tørr og lang utgang.

Apéritif Spekemat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2028 Varenummer: 13637401
Produsent: Philippe Lancelot Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Champagne Pris: 550,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Côte des Blancs Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Remuage by Moestue AS Alkohol: 12,50%