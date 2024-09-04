Philippe Lancelot Cramant Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2015
Dufter av modne epler med rødt skall samt toffee. Rik og fyldig frukt med en balansert syre. Tørr og lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|13637401
|Produsent:
|Philippe Lancelot
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Champagne
|Pris:
|550,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Côte des Blancs
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Remuage by Moestue AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%