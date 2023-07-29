Pinha Ribeiro Santo Branco 2020
Aromatisk og floral duft med hint av ananas. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en lett sødmefull utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|13875701
|Produsent:
|Magnum Carlos Lucas Vinhos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Dão
|Pris:
|139,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Bical 33%, Encruzado 34% og Malvasia 33%
|Syre:
|6,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Fine Brands AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%