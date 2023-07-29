Dagens Næringsliv

Pinha Ribeiro Santo Branco 2020

81

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

14. februar 2022

Aromatisk og floral duft med hint av ananas. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en lett sødmefull utgang.

Fisk
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2023 Varenummer: 13875701
Produsent: Magnum Carlos Lucas Vinhos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Dão Pris: 139,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Bical 33%, Encruzado 34% og Malvasia 33% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Fine Brands AS Alkohol: 12,50%