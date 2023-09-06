Dagens Næringsliv

Pinha Ribeiro Santo 2020

81

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. august 2022

Krydret duft med søte bær og noe tre. Bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt på smak med en lett tørr finish.

And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 12136801
Produsent: Magnum Carlos Lucas Vinhos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Dão Pris: 149,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alfrocheiro Preto 35%, Tinta Roriz 30% og Touriga Nacional 35% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Fine Brands AS Alkohol: 13,00%

