Pinha Ribeiro Santo 2020
Krydret duft med søte bær og noe tre. Bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt på smak med en lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|12136801
|Produsent:
|Magnum Carlos Lucas Vinhos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Dão
|Pris:
|149,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alfrocheiro Preto 35%, Tinta Roriz 30% og Touriga Nacional 35%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Fine Brands AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%