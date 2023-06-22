Pinot Grigio 2021
Fruktig og floral duft med blomster og tropisk frukt. Fersk og fruktig med en frisk syre og en fersk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|8007101
|Produsent:
|Villa Chiòpris
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Friuli-Venezia Giuli
|Pris:
|169,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Friuli Grave
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|3,3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Grigio 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%