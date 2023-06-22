Dagens Næringsliv

Pinot Grigio 2021

84

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

22. juni 2022

Fruktig og floral duft med blomster og tropisk frukt. Fersk og fruktig med en frisk syre og en fersk utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2023 Varenummer: 8007101
Produsent: Villa Chiòpris Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Friuli-Venezia Giuli Pris: 169,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Friuli Grave Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 3,3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Grigio 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 12,50%

