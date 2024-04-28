Pinteivera Douro Tinto 2016
Dufter av mørke bær og søte plommer. Tett og sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang lett fersk tanninstruktur. Kjølig lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|13684901
|Produsent:
|Valores Universais
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Touriga Nacional 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%