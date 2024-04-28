Dagens Næringsliv

Pinteivera Douro Tinto 2016

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av mørke bær og søte plommer. Tett og sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang lett fersk tanninstruktur. Kjølig lang utgang.

Vilt Okse
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2028 Varenummer: 13684901
Produsent: Valores Universais Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Touriga Nacional 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%