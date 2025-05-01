Dagens Næringsliv

Pintia 2019

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. oktober 2024

Dufter av søte plommer, fiken, mørk sjokolade og tre. Fyldig, sødmefull og krydret mørk frukt på smak flott konsentrasjon og nerve. Lange og raffinerte tanniner i en lang konsentrert finish.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2036 Varenummer: 4170601
Produsent: Bod. Pintia Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 759,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Toro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 4,5 g/l
Importør: Winetailor AS Alkohol: 15,00%

Pintia

91
Rødvin
Pintia 2018
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2018
750 ml
739,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
91
Rødvin
Pintia 2017
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2017
750 ml
599,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
92
Rødvin
Pintia 2015
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2015
750 ml
519,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
91
Rødvin
Pintia 2013
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2013
750 ml
459,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
89
Rødvin
Pintia 2011
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2011
750 ml
419,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
89
Rødvin
Pintia 2010
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2010
750 ml
419,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
88
Rødvin
Pintia 2008
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2008
750 ml
399,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
91
Rødvin
Pintia 2014
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2014
750 ml
459,90 kr
Spania
Pintia
92
Rødvin
Pintia 2016
Bod. Pintia
Spania
2016
750 ml
579,90 kr
Spania
Pintia