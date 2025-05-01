Pintia 2019
Dufter av søte plommer, fiken, mørk sjokolade og tre. Fyldig, sødmefull og krydret mørk frukt på smak flott konsentrasjon og nerve. Lange og raffinerte tanniner i en lang konsentrert finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2036
|Varenummer:
|4170601
|Produsent:
|Bod. Pintia
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|759,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Toro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%