Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2012

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

13. oktober 2014

Modne varm rød frukt på duft. Saftig og rik frukt med lett tørre tanniner. Drikk nå. Passer til lette pasta retter. MB

Se på polet
Drikkevindu: - Varenummer: 803401
Produsent: Winehouse Norway Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 129,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Langhe Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 1,40 g/l
Råstoff: Barbera 60%, Dolcetto 10% og Nebbiolo 30% Syre: 5,50 g/l
Importør: Bottleneck AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso

80
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2022
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2022
750 ml
165,00 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
83
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2016
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2016
750 ml
134,90 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
81
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2014
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2014
750 ml
134,90 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
81
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2011
Produttori dei Colli
Italia
2011
750 ml
125,00 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
82
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2021
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2021
750 ml
158,00 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
82
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2020
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2020
750 ml
145,00 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
81
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2013
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2013
750 ml
129,90 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso
83
Rødvin
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2018
Winehouse Norway
Italia
2018
750 ml
149,90 kr
Italia
Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso