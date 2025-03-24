Produttori dei Colli Langhe Rosso 2012
Modne varm rød frukt på duft. Saftig og rik frukt med lett tørre tanniner. Drikk nå. Passer til lette pasta retter. MB
|Drikkevindu:
|-
|Varenummer:
|803401
|Produsent:
|Winehouse Norway
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|129,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Langhe
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|1,40 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Barbera 60%, Dolcetto 10% og Nebbiolo 30%
|Syre:
|5,50 g/l
|Importør:
|Bottleneck AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%