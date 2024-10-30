Dagens Næringsliv

Protos 27 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

20. juni 2023

Dufter av søte mørke bær med et krydret og lett tørket preg. Fast og konsentrert mørk frukt på smak med rik, sødmefull og fast utgang.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 10571401
Produsent: Bod. Protos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 339,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 4,7 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 14,00%

