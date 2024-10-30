Protos 27 2020
Dufter av søte mørke bær med et krydret og lett tørket preg. Fast og konsentrert mørk frukt på smak med rik, sødmefull og fast utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|10571401
|Produsent:
|Bod. Protos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|339,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%