Punctum Sin Sulfitos

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

19. juni 2024

Dufter av solmodne røde og mørke bær med litt kryddertoner og søt lakris. Bløt og sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med en lett tørrende avslutning.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 11241701
Produsent: Dominio de Punctum Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla La Mancha Pris: 199,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Castilla Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Real Vin AS Alkohol: 13,50%