Punctum Sin Sulfitos
Dufter av solmodne røde og mørke bær med litt kryddertoner og søt lakris. Bløt og sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med en lett tørrende avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|11241701
|Produsent:
|Dominio de Punctum
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla La Mancha
|Pris:
|199,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Castilla
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Real Vin AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%