Pyramid Valley Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019
Floral duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og frisk frukt på smak med en sødmefull og rik utgang. Lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|12943701
|Produsent:
|Aoteora NZ Fine Wine Estates
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Central Otago
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%