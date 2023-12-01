Dagens Næringsliv

Pyramid Valley Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. august 2021

Floral duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og frisk frukt på smak med en sødmefull og rik utgang. Lett tørr finish.

And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2023 Varenummer: 12943701
Produsent: Aoteora NZ Fine Wine Estates Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Central Otago Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%