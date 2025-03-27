Dagens Næringsliv

Quinta do Vallado Douro Reserva Branco 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. april 2024

Dufter av gule epler, flint og voks med hint av tre. Bløt og mineralsk frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en lett tørr finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 11708201
Produsent: Quinta do Vallado Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 449,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 24%, Gouveio 48% og Rabigato 28% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Bonum Wine AS Alkohol: 13,00%

