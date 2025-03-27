Quinta do Vallado Douro Reserva Branco 2022
Dufter av gule epler, flint og voks med hint av tre. Bløt og mineralsk frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|11708201
|Produsent:
|Quinta do Vallado
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|449,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 24%, Gouveio 48% og Rabigato 28%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Bonum Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%