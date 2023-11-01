Dagens Næringsliv

Rall Wines Grenache Blanc 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

4. januar 2021

Dufter av toast, nyper, gule epler, tre og voks. Rik og fyldig sødmefull frukt på smak med en tørr utgang. Balansert syre og en fyldig rik utgang.

Ost Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2024 Varenummer: 5183901
Produsent: Unico Real Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Olifants River Pris: 319,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Piekenierskloof Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

