Rall Wines Grenache Blanc 2019
Dufter av toast, nyper, gule epler, tre og voks. Rik og fyldig sødmefull frukt på smak med en tørr utgang. Balansert syre og en fyldig rik utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|5183901
|Produsent:
|Unico Real Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Olifants River
|Pris:
|319,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Piekenierskloof
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%