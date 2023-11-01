Dagens Næringsliv

Rall Wines Grenache Blanc 2016

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. desember 2017

Dufter av voks og gul steinfrukt. Bløt og mineralsk frukt på smak med en tørr utgang. Knusktørr finish med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Fisk
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2020 Varenummer: 5183901
Produsent: Unico Real Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Olifantsriver Pris: 279,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Piekenierskloof Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 1,10 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache Blanc 100% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

