Ramon Bilbao Rosado 2021

85

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

29. juni 2022

Bærpreget duft med jordbær og bringebær. Noe urter, sitrus og fersken. Fruktig og frisk med en god syrlighet. God lengde.

Svin Fisk Salat Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2023 Varenummer: 2126501
Produsent: Bod. Ramón Bilbao Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 144,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 90% og Viura 10% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 12,50%

