Ramon Bilbao Rosado 2021
Bærpreget duft med jordbær og bringebær. Noe urter, sitrus og fersken. Fruktig og frisk med en god syrlighet. God lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|2126501
|Produsent:
|Bod. Ramón Bilbao
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|144,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 90% og Viura 10%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%