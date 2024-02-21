Dagens Næringsliv

Ramos Pinto Quinta de Ervamoira Vintage 2020

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2022

Dufter av mørke plommer og søte bær. Saftig og fersk delikat søtlig frukt på smak med en lang og strukturert tanninrik utgang

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2045 Varenummer: 14810101
Produsent: Ramos Pinto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 880,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Porto Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 82 g/l
Råstoff: Sousão 8%, Touriga Franca 16% og Touriga Nacional 74% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 19,50%