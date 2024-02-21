Ramos Pinto Quinta de Ervamoira Vintage 2020
Dufter av mørke plommer og søte bær. Saftig og fersk delikat søtlig frukt på smak med en lang og strukturert tanninrik utgang
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2045
|Varenummer:
|14810101
|Produsent:
|Ramos Pinto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|880,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Porto
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|82 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sousão 8%, Touriga Franca 16% og Touriga Nacional 74%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|19,50%