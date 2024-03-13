Dagens Næringsliv

Ramos Pinto Quinta do Bom Retiro Vintage 2018

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. oktober 2020

Dufter av mandel og urtepreget på duft med heftige tanniner og en stram lang og tørr fast utgang.Trenger masse tid.

Ost Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2038 til 2055 Varenummer: 12408401
Produsent: Ramos Pinto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 810,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 79 g/l
Råstoff: Sousão 10%, Tinta Amarela 8%, Touriga Franca 29% og Touriga Nacional 53% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 19,50%