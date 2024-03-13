Ramos Pinto Quinta do Bom Retiro Vintage 2018
Dufter av mandel og urtepreget på duft med heftige tanniner og en stram lang og tørr fast utgang.Trenger masse tid.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2038 til 2055
|Varenummer:
|12408401
|Produsent:
|Ramos Pinto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|810,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|79 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sousão 10%, Tinta Amarela 8%, Touriga Franca 29% og Touriga Nacional 53%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|19,50%