Recioto Della Valpolicella 2017
Dufter av modne bær og søte plommer. Saftig og søt moden rik frukt med lange og lett balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|10359002
|Produsent:
|Corte Sant Alda
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|379,70 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Recioto di Valpolicella
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|90 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 35%, Corvinone 35% og Rondinella 30%
|Syre:
|6,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%