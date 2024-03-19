Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Recioto Della Valpolicella 2017

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. oktober 2020

Dufter av modne bær og søte plommer. Saftig og søt moden rik frukt med lange og lett balanserte tanniner.

Ost Dessert Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2023 Varenummer: 10359002
Produsent: Corte Sant Alda Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 379,70 kr
Underdistrikt: Recioto di Valpolicella Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 90 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 35%, Corvinone 35% og Rondinella 30% Syre: 6,3 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 14,50%

Recioto Della Valpolicella

89
Rødvin
Recioto Della Valpolicella 2013
Corte Sant Alda
Italia
2013
380 ml
339,90 kr
Italia
Recioto Della Valpolicella