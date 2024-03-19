Dagens Næringsliv

Recioto Della Valpolicella 2013

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. august 2018

Dufter av modne bær og søte plommer. Saftig og søt moden rik frukt med lange og lett balanserte tanniner.

Ost Dessert Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2021 Varenummer: 10359002
Produsent: Corte Sant Alda Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 339,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Recioto di Valpolicella Volum: 380 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 90,00 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 35%, Corvinone 35% og Rondinella 30% Syre: 6,30 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 14,50%

