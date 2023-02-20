Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Redoma Branco 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. oktober 2022

Dufter av ferske grønne epler, tre og modne epler. Frisk fyldig frukt med integrert trepreg og en frisk syre. Lett og tørr mineralsk utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2027 Varenummer: 4932501
Produsent: Niepoort Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 279,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 10%, Rabigato 60%, Viosinho 10% og Côdega do Larinho 20% Syre: 5,0 g/l
Importør: Winetailor AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Redoma Branco

90
Hvitvin
Redoma Branco 2020
Niepoort
Portugal
2020
750 ml
279,90 kr
Portugal
Redoma Branco
87
Hvitvin
Niepoort Redoma Branco 2014
Niepoort
Portugal
2014
750 ml
229,90 kr
Portugal
Niepoort Redoma Branco
88
Hvitvin
Niepoort Redoma White 2012
Niepoort
Portugal
2012
750 ml
209,90 kr
Portugal
Niepoort Redoma White
90
Hvitvin
Redoma Branco 2015
Niepoort
Portugal
2015
750 ml
199,90 kr
Portugal
Redoma Branco