Ridge Geyserville 2020

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2022

Floral duft med hint av søte bær og saftig frukt. Noe tre. Saftig og dyp sødmefull frukt med lange balanserte tanniner.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2032 Varenummer: 14885001
Produsent: Ridge Vineyards Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 515,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Alexander Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alicante Bouschet 2%, Carignane 20%, Mataro 1%, Petite Sirah (Durif, P. Syrah) 8% og Zinfandel 69% Syre: 6,2 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 14,00%