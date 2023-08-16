Ridge Geyserville 2020
Floral duft med hint av søte bær og saftig frukt. Noe tre. Saftig og dyp sødmefull frukt med lange balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|14885001
|Produsent:
|Ridge Vineyards
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|515,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Alexander Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alicante Bouschet 2%, Carignane 20%, Mataro 1%, Petite Sirah (Durif, P. Syrah) 8% og Zinfandel 69%
|Syre:
|6,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%