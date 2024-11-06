Ridge grenache blanc 2023
Floral duft med hint av voks og gule epler og noe tre samt flint. Saftig og mineralsk frukt på smak med en pen lengde og flinty utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2034
|Varenummer:
|17514601
|Produsent:
|Ridge Vineyards
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|479,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Paso Robles
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache Blanc 84%, Picpoul 14% og Roussanne 2%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Bona Fide Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%