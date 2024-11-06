Dagens Næringsliv

Ridge grenache blanc 2023

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

12. september 2024

Floral duft med hint av voks og gule epler og noe tre samt flint. Saftig og mineralsk frukt på smak med en pen lengde og flinty utgang.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2034 Varenummer: 17514601
Produsent: Ridge Vineyards Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 479,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Paso Robles Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache Blanc 84%, Picpoul 14% og Roussanne 2% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Bona Fide Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%